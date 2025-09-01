American Legion Post 84 settles into new facility with renewed mission

Members of American Legion Posts 1944 and 84 along with the Fox Valley Marines and others participate in a parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Johnny Kee in Aurora Nov. 21. (Mark Black)

The relocation of Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84’s official meeting space within the community is more than just a change of address, organizers say. It also serves as an opportunity to refresh the venerable organization’s mission statement.

The four pillars that have been in place at American Legions across the U.S. — veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism and child and youth — remain the foundation of Post 84, Commander Mike Eckburg said.

But the change in venue is giving Eckburg and other leaders within the Post pause in how they approach outreach to local veterans of all branches and age groups, as well as the broader community.

This summer, the venerable Post 84 moved into a multi-tenant commercial development at 1677 Montgomery Road in Aurora. The previous tenant within the space was a coffee shop, which Eckburg said is an opportunity rethink the organization’s overall aesthetic and revamp in its approach.

“I would say it is an expansion of services, or a rejuvenation of previous existing services that we were unable to do,” Eckburg said of Post 84’s renewed focus.” We’re a very old veteran’s service organization.”

Speaking to what’s ahead, Eckburg added, “We’re just getting acclimated to it. Some of our dreams or plans, if you will, are to market this new, bigger space and become more of a community organization.”

According to its website, Post 84, named in memory of President Theodore Roosevelt’s youngest son Quentin Roosevelt, is one of the oldest in Illinois. It has about 350 members on the roster, though Eckburg said there are ongoing efforts to increase involvement.

“We just don’t have the magic potion of how to recruit these young people,” Eckburg said, echoing the challenges heard out of American Legion Posts throughout many corners of the U.S.

U.S. Navy/Vietnam veteran and memorial volunteer Mike Eckburg salutes during the singing of the National Anthem to begin a ceremony honoring Gold and Blue Star families at the Moving Wall Vietnam Memorial at Prairie Point Park in Oswego on Saturday, July 1. (Steven Buyansky)

Eckburg acknowledges there are long-held beliefs that might have prevented Posts across the U.S. from adding members in recent decades.

“There is that stigma, which we try to fight, that we are just a bunch of old, crusty veterans who get together and drink beer and tell war stories,” Eckburg said. “We’re not.”

Service focus

While socialization is a part of what takes places within Post 84, Eckburg said the organization is doubling down on its service-minded approach.

The organization has available resources for veterans sorting through claims, procuring mental health services and programs and events that are of benefit to family members as well.

“(Representatives) meet with our veterans and discuss with them the VA benefits, claims that they might be filing, such as disability, and things like that,” said Eckburg, who has been a Legionnaire for about 30 years and has been at the helm of Post 84 for about 15 years.

The change in approach, Eckburg said, is in response to changing times and needs within the veterans community.

“Today’s younger, returning military dischargers don’t need the Legion or a VFW or something like that to come to as their social network,” Eckburg said. “Their social network is controlled by their thumbs, and it’s in their phone.”

With societal changes in mind, Eckburg added, “We are thinking that we can increase our membership by providing more of those needed services and try to fight back the overall thought process that veterans go through. We’re trying to provide better outreach and more support, while still fulfilling those pillars.”

For years, Post 84 has made its presence known within the community, hosting and sponsoring a number of community initiatives that benefit people of all ages.

Post 84 remains a fully volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization.

“We still do a lot of other things,” Eckburg said. “We sponsor the Legion baseball with a league, we do the band. We do scholarships every year for college and trade school and high school students. We do nursing scholarships and we do several different competitions.”

