Motorcyclist killed in Kendall County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Aug. 23 along Route 47 in Kendall County on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Photo provided)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on along Illinois Route 47 in Kendall County on Saturday.

The Illinois State Police responded to the crash at about 7:35 p.m. on IL Route 47, just north of Walker Road.

According to an investigation by the Illinois State Police, the motorcyclist was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on IL Route 47 and hit the front driver’s side of a semi-trailer truck as it was traveling north on IL Route 47.

The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle and declared dead, Illinois State Police said. The truck driver did not report any injuries.

The Illinois State Police did not have any other information about the crash at this time.