Waubonsee Community College business academies give entrepreneurs tools to boost business

Waubonsee Community College will again offer four business academy programs this fall to support existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The program is run through the college’s Education and Workforce Development department and the Illinois Small Business Development Center.

The Business Growth Academy and its Spanish-language counterpart, Academia de Negocios, are designed for business owners who have been operating for at least two years, are generating revenue and are ready to scale up, according to WCC.

Waubonsee Community College's downtown Aurora campus, Benton and River streets. (Photo provided)

Each runs for 10 weeks, with Business Growth Academy meeting Wednesday evenings starting Sept. 17 at Waubonsee’s Sugar Grove Campus, and Academia de Negocios meeting Thursday evenings starting Sept. 18 at the Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St.

“At Waubonsee, we believe entrepreneurship is a pathway to empowerment,” said Suzanne Markin, Workforce Education Manager at WCC. “Through the combined efforts of our Workforce and SBDC teams, we’re helping aspiring business owners turn bold ideas into thriving realities — with the right support, training and community behind them.”

For entrepreneurs in the early stages of launching a business, Waubonsee will also offer the New Venture Academy and its Spanish-language version, Academia Emprende.

These 10-week programs provide tools to develop a business plan and a clear path forward.

New Venture Academy begins Sept. 15 and will meet Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., while Academia Emprende begins Sept. 16 and will meet Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Both will be held at the Aurora Downtown Campus.

All four programs are supported by the Illinois Community College Board’s Noncredit Workforce Training Initiative Grant and the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee.

More information and applications for the Business Growth Academy and Academia de Negocios are available at waubonsee.edu/BGA. Details for New Venture Academy and Academia Emprende can be found at waubonsee.edu/new-venture-academy.