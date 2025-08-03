Community Foundation of Fox Valley awards more than $535,000 in grants to 40 nonprofits

Volunteers sort children’s winter coats to be donated to the Salvation Army, Lazarus House and area schools in 2024. Lazarus House was one of 40 community nonprofits to receive grant money for 2025 through the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley. (Sandy Bressner)

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has awarded 40 grants totaling more than $535,000 to support local nonprofit organizations doing critically important work in Chicago’s Fox River Valley.

All 40 recipients were recognized at an event hosted by the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley on July 24 at Society 57 in Aurora. These grants will help improve the quality of life for Fox River Valley residents.

“Today’s celebration is about more than just grants; it’s about the incredible work of our nonprofit partners, and the generosity of this community. Together we are making a real and lasting impact on the lives of our neighbors. We are honored to carry out the intentions of our donors and support organizations who are committed to making a difference in the lives of others throughout the Fox River Valley,” Julie Christman, president and CEO, Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, said in a news release.

The Foundation’s 2024-25 Youth Engagement in Philanthropy cohort - made up of 41 high school students from 12 area high schools - awarded nine grants to local agencies that specifically serve youth needs, fulfilling their “Youth Helping Youth” mission. The grants range from $1,000 to $4,900, among these agencies:

Aurora Eagles Inc.,

CASA Kane County

Community Crisis Center

Lazarus House

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry

Rising Lights Project

Spectrios Institute for Low Vision

Suicide Prevention Services of America.﻿

Guests claim free groceries and household products at a March mobile food pantry distribution by Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry at Aurora Public Library Eola branch in this photo from 2023. (photo provided by Al Benson)

The Community Foundation also awarded capital improvement grants ranging from $2,000-$50,000 to 31 Fox River Valley nonprofits through its fall 2024 and spring 2025 discretionary grant cycles.

Those nonprofit organizations include:

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry

Batavia Historical Society

Batavia RSVP, Inc.,

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties

Big Rock Historical Society

Chapel on the Green

Community Health Partnership of Illinois

TheConservation Foundation

Equine Dreams, Inc.

ESSE Adult Day Services

Fine Line Creative Arts Center

Food for Greater Elgin

Fox Valley Food for Health

Geneva Historical Society

GiGi’s PlayhouseFox Valley

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois

HorsePower Therapeutic Riding

Loaves & Fishes Community Services

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry

Mercy Housing Lakefront

Naperville Heritage Society

OLI Gardens

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley

Project Canvas

Three Fires Council

Boy Scouts of America

Tri-City Health Partnership

Wayside Cross Ministries

Well Child Center

The Wong Center for Education.

For more information on all of the Community Foundation grant programs, visit cffrv.org/grant-programs.