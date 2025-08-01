Lantz-Stoner family gathers for 97th annual family reunion in Oswego

A pedestrian walks on a path in Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego. The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage counties will hold their 96th annual reunion there on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will and DuPage counties will hold their 96th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 10.

The event will happen at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego-Route 34 bridge in Oswego.

Attendees should note that North Adams Street remains closed between North Street and Jackson Street, and Jackson Street is closed from the railroad tracks to Harrison Street.

Parking for Hudson Crossing park is available at the park and in the parking garage across the street. Use Harrison Street off Washington Street (Route 34) at the bridge to access the park.

The Lantz and Stoner families began their annual family reunion tradition in 1927 with separate gatherings. In 1939, the two families decided to combine their reunions, and they’ve met on the second Sunday in August ever since, except in 2020, when the reunion was canceled due to the worldwide pandemic.

The reunion’s traditional potluck dinner will begin at noon sharp. Those attending are invited to bring table service, a dish to pass, chicken or other meat sufficient for their family, as well as drinks and their favorite family memorabilia to share with those attending.

All members of the Lantz, Stoner, Patterson, Eichelberger, Slick, Schaal and other families related to John and Daniel Lantz, who settled in Wheatland and Naperville townships in 1850, or any descendants of Baltzer Lantz, who immigrated to Pennsylvania from the German Palatinate in 1750, are invited to attend and enjoy food and family fellowship.

Volunteers are needed to help with table setup at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Hudson Crossing Park. Call Wanda Horton at 630-947-4559 for more information or to volunteer.

For more information, call 331-999-5028 or 630-947-4559, or send an email to rnsmatile@gmail.com.