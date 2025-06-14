Montgomery celebrates facility opening, part of new 204-acre industrial complex

Polymer distributor Ravago Americas celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony in Montgomery. Pictured, state representative Matt Hanson, state senator Linda Holmes, Jim Duffy, president of Ravago Americas, Village of Montgomery Mayor Matt Brolley, Matt Gordan, director of supply chain at Ravago Americas, and Sean Williams, vice president of operations at Ravago Americas. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

When the Montgomery village board invested $110 million in a new 204-acre industrial complex, they promised big things would come the town’s way.

The first big fish the town landed for the new complex celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with village representatives on June 10.

Ravago Americas, a Belgian-based polymer and chemical distributor and plastics recycler, opened a 500,000 square foot warehouse east of Orchard Road, just west of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway tracks, at 2210 Nemetz Way.

“Ravago’s arrival marks a major economic milestone for Montgomery,” Mayor Matt Brolley said in a release. “Their investment brings jobs, enhanced logistic capabilities, and demonstrates Montgomery’s commitment to development, growth, and our ability to support world-class enterprises.”

An estimated 80-90 employees will work at the facility, according to village documents.

Ravago’s new home features rail service and 12,800 square feet of office space, and sets the stage for an adjacent expansion, with 130,000 square feet being lined up in a rail-enabled building to the north.

The new warehouse is part of the village’s larger Karis Center for Commerce.

Tax generated from the facility will benefit the village, as well as Oswego School District 308, the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Oswego Public Library District, the Oswegoland Park District and the Fox Valley Park District.

The developers, Karis Development, and construction partners, DSI Group, broke ground on the project in October 2023.

Ravago is the first link in the chain that will make up the 204-acre industrial park that is designed for large-scale logistics, manufacturing and distribution projects.

To learn more about the village’s economic development projects, contact Patrick Burke, the village’s economic development manager, at 331-212-9011 of by emailing pburke@montgomery.il.org.