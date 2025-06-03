Oswego to begin project to replace Minkler Road Bridge to improve safety

Oswego is moving ahead with a project to improve the safety of the Minkler Road Bridge over Morgan Creek. Village officials on June 2 broke ground on a project to replace and realign the bridge. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego is moving ahead with a project to improve the safety of the Minkler Road Bridge over Morgan Creek.

Village officials on June 2 broke ground on a project to replace and realign the bridge. Officials said the current traffic volume and speed limit, combined with a narrow bridge deck and curvature of the road, create unsafe conditions that warrant replacement.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman spoke during a June 2 groundbreaking ceremony for the Minkler Road Bridge replacement and realignment project. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Today’s groundbreaking is really more than just the start of a construction project,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said during a groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s a symbol of progress, a symbol of connection, an investment in our future. This bridge will improve safety, enhance transportation and strengthen the link between neighborhoods, businesses and families alike. It’s a result of strong partnerships between local, state and federal agencies and I want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life.”

From left to right, Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Hughes, Oswego Assistant Public Works Director / Village Engineer Phil Tartaglia, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo and Oswego Assistant Village Administrator Jean Bueche on June 2 participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the Minkler Road Bridge replacement project. (Eric Schelkopf)

Several accidents have occurred on the bridge over the years, including a fatal crash in 2015. The last time the bridge was renovated was in 1980.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1914. A bridge condition report recommended complete replacement and was approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Bridges and Structures in January 2021.

“It’s long overdue, so I’m excited to get this going,” Kauffman said after the ceremony. “It will help improve the safety and the connectivity and will move our village forward. More broadly speaking, roads and bridges are very much a priority for us. Because we know that traffic is a major concern for residents, we want to address it in any way that we can.”

He is glad that federal funds are paying for the bulk of the project.

“Any time we can get federal funding and not place it on the back of local taxpayers is something we strive for,” Kauffman said. “It’s a good partnership between the village of Oswego and the federal government and the state as well.”

The project is expected to completed by Oct. 17. Plans are for the road to be open to bus traffic by the time school is back in session in the fall.

A detour map can be found at oswegoil.org/home/showpublisheddocument/8115.