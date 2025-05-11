My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop in Oswego to improve parking lot, paint building with $5,000 grant from village

The owners of My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop in downtown Oswego will now be able to make parking lot repairs, erect a new awning and paint the building after receiving a $5,000 economic development incentive award from the village. (Eric Schelkopf)

The owners of My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop in downtown Oswego will now be able to make parking lot repairs, erect a new awning and paint the building after receiving a $5,000 economic development incentive award from the village.

At a May 6 special Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved the $5,000 grant. The Economic Development Incentive Award program was established to provide financial assistance to new or expanding businesses within the village.

The improvements the owners of My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop plan to make – which also include installing safety bollards – are estimated to cost $15,550.

The business is located at 25 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego. In an application for the grant, owner Bill Helgeson said the parking lot is in need of repair.

“The current lot has deteriorated,” he said. “This corner is a very visible corner as an entryway to our downtown. The doughnut shop is very well known with high daily traffic. Making this area more presentable will enhance our village.”

Bill and Maria Helgeson in 2021 purchased My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop. They also own Select Coffee Crafters.

“Staff is supportive of this application as it does meet all of the eligibility criteria,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told village trustees.

My Sister’s Lil Doughnut Shop will be closed Monday because of the parking lot repairs. The business is expected to reopen on Tuesday.