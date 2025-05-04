Oswego to host Illinois Fallen Wall at Village Hall

In partnership with Oswego Honors Veterans, the village of Oswego will host the Illinois Fallen Wall, a tribute honoring the memory of Illinois military service members who have been killed in action since Sept. 11, 2001.

The wall will be on public display in the lobby of Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, from May 9 through June 6.

The memorial, presented by the Chris Patterson Memorial Foundation, features the photos of every Illinois service member who gave their life in combat operations after 9/11.

Patterson, 20, a North Aurora resident, was a member of the Indiana National Guard and served as a combat engineer.

Chris Patterson was killed along with three other soldiers in his unit in January 2012 while conducting combat route clearance operations as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Patterson was a 2009 West Aurora High School graduate. (Photo provided)

He was killed along with three other soldiers in his unit in January 2012 while conducting combat route clearance operations as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Patterson was a 2009 West Aurora High School graduate.

“Having lost our son in Afghanistan, we realized how easy it was for people to forget the sacrifice our men and women make for our freedom. We gathered all the names of those who were killed in action from Illinois since 2001,” said Bob and Mary Patterson in a news release. “We kept the wall simple in design because it is about our fallen. Look at the faces, say their name and remember that freedom isn’t free. This is what Memorial Day is about. For Gold Star family members, every day is Memorial Day.”

Visitors are encouraged to donate in support of the foundation’s ongoing mission. Donation information will be available onsite throughout the exhibit’s duration.

The community is invited to attend the opening ceremony at 3 p.m. May 9 at Village Hall following a procession from 1 to 2 p.m. along Orchard Road, traveling south from Galena Road to Mill Road.

The closing ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 6 at Village Hall.

The wall will be open to the public during Village Hall business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Special Memorial Day weekend hours will also be observed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24, 25 and 26, during which time the wall will be under volunteer guard.

The Oswego Honors Veterans group is comprised of representatives from the village of Oswego, Oswego Fire Protection District, Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club, American Legion Post 675 and Fox Valley Marines Detachment 1233.

The group previously helped organize the events that brought the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Middle East Conflicts Wall of Honor to Oswego in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

“We are proud to provide a space where our community can honor and remember the brave individuals who gave everything for our country,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “Hosting the Illinois Fallen Wall is a deeply humbling experience for our village, and we invite everyone to come, reflect and show their support.”

More information about the Chris Patterson Memorial Foundation is available at chrispattersonmemorial.org.