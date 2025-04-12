Hall of Fame Duke legend Laettner to run basketball camp and fundraiser for Yorkville Christian

Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Yorkville Christian athletics, a fundraiser dinner is being held at 6 p.m. on April 19 featuring Christian Laettner as the motivational speaker. (Shaw Media)

Famous for hitting “the shot,” Hall of Fame Duke basketball legend Christian Laettnerone will be giving students at Yorkville Christian their own shot to learn from one of the best at a youth basketball camp and fundraising dinner.

Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the school’s athletics, a fundraiser dinner is being held at 6 p.m. on April 19 featuring Laettner as the motivational speaker. Purchased tickets include dinner and a meet and greet with Laettner, according to a news release from the school.

Preceding the evening event, Laettner is running youth basketball camps, with each registered camper receiving a shirt and an autograph from Laettner, according to the release.

Boys and girls in first through sixth grades will play from 9 – 11 a.m. In the later session, seventh grades through seniors will play from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., according to the release.

Laettner was one of the star players for Duke University during their back-to-back national championship run in 1991 and 1992. His college career ranks among the greatest of all time.

His game-winning buzzer-beater against Kentucky in 1992 to send Duke to the Final Four is one of the most famous plays in college basketball history. Laettner was also a member of the gold-winning 1992 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team, the “Dream Team.”

He is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

To register a camper for the youth basketball camp or to purchase tickets for the fundraiser dinner, visit the school’s website.