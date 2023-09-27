Route set for Yorkville’s homecoming parade Thursday

Yorkville’s annual homecoming parade is set for Thursday, Sept. 28. Because of construction, the parade route has been modified for the 2023 event. The route will start just north of Yorkville High School and will continue south onto Somonauk Street.

Parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lots behind the district office, Yorkville Public Library and Beecher Center.

The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. and proceed down Game Farm Road from the Beecher Center, ending near the baseball field on Somonauk Street. Food trucks will be available in front of Yorkville Grade School, 201 W. Somonauk St.