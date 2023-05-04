St. Charles North’s Todd Genke, a one-time MLB hopeful, ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ in his move to teaching, coaching baseball

ST. CHARLES – Todd Genke thought he was on the cusp of his Major League Baseball dream.

Genke, a University of Wisconsin Whitewater alum and 1993 draft choice of the Philadelphia Phillies, still had tunnel vision toward the end game he had pursued his entire life. He already had overcome shoulder surgery in 1995 and other injuries.

St. Charles North Head Baseball Coach Todd Genke teaches a physical education class. Genke, who has been coaching the North Stars since 2004, also teaches driver’s education, health and physical education at the school. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The year was 1998. His wife, Maureen, a Schaumburg native, told him about an Independent League team in Schaumburg, then called the Flyers.

That small push actually would lead to the next chapter in Genke’s life.

It was teaching, a profession that allows him to shape the next waves of high school students as a physical education instructor and varsity baseball coach at St. Charles North for 20 years and counting.

“She was actually the one that pushed me to go down to do a tryout with them,” Genke said. “If she wouldn’t have pushed me into doing that, I often wonder where I would’ve ended up. It might not have been St. Charles or coming down to Schaumburg.

St. Charles North Head Baseball Coach Todd Genke (right) high-fives his players before a recent game against Kaneland High School. Genke, who has been coaching the North Stars since 2004, also teaches driver’s education, health and physical education at the school. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

“She had a huge part to do with this, too. I actually met her when I was in the minors, so she stuck with me for a long time. I did want to make mention of how much she means to me. It’s crazy how the world works.”

Pete Caliendo, the Flyers’ director of baseball operations at that time, remembered Genke had a teaching degree. Caliendo told Genke there was an elementary teaching job available in District 303 in St. Charles.

“I had no idea where St. Charles was,” Genke said. “I grew up in Milwaukee. Not very familiar with the northwest suburbs. As luck would have it, before I went and poked around with the teaching job, we actually played the German national team when I was with the Flyers at St. Charles East High School.”

Genke’s first season with the Flyers was in 1999. One year later, he was splitting time as an elementary physical education teacher at Davis Elementary School and pitching, primarily just home games, until 2003, when his career ended.

Soon after, Genke became a teacher at St. Charles North and the head varsity baseball coach in 2004. Genke, a UW Whitewater Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, is now approaching 500 career wins as a coach.

“As a high school teacher, I really enjoy that age group,” Genke said. “I know that sometimes, it can be difficult. ... Kids just need somebody to believe in them. As I look back on it, it’s been very rewarding. At this point, I wouldn’t change a thing. I learned a lot in pursuit of chasing my own goals, battling adversity, understanding that nothing is perfect and you have, to use the common term, ‘keep grinding.’

“I really truly enjoy helping my students and student-athletes aspire to be the best they can be. I look back on my career and feel like I can share those experiences and knowledge I developed over the years and help them become strong character people and have great integrity. Because I think that’s very important these days.”

North Stars senior outfielder Will Vaske respects Genke’s “eye for the game.”

“He sees one thing and he gets on you about it right away,” Vaske said. “He really wants you to get better.

“Everyone loves coach Genke. He’s the guy you want to have gym class with. ... I love having him in class and he makes it easier for us to compete. I think that’s a good thing to have in school. He really promotes competitiveness and I think that’s what’s really great about him.”

The devotion, passion and love for the game has led to lifelong meaningful relationships beyond the diamond.

“I’ve coached so many quality players over the years,” Genke said. “Seeing them come back over the years and get invited to their weddings, get invited to the birth of their first child, see guys graduate college and come back and talk about how important St. Charles North baseball and the community was to them is truly inspiring to me as well.”