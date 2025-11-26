Chris Heating & Cooling - Prepare for “The Blob”: How Homeowners Can Stay Warm When the Deep Freeze Hits (Provided)

When it comes to Chicago winters, “cold” is nothing new. But meteorologists are warning that this season’s Blob—a massive Arctic air mass expected to settle over the Midwest—could bring extreme, prolonged cold unlike anything we’ve seen in years.

As temperatures plunge and wind chills dip well below zero, your home’s heating system becomes more than just a source of comfort—it’s your first line of defense against the elements. The question is: will it be ready when The Blob arrives?

“Every winter, we get a flood of emergency calls once the first deep freeze hits,” says a local HVAC professional. “A simple furnace inspection ahead of time can prevent 90% of those breakdowns.”

Here’s how homeowners can prepare now:

Schedule a furnace tune-up. Technicians can catch small issues—like a failing igniter or dirty sensor—before they lead to a full system shutdown.

Technicians can catch small issues—like a failing igniter or dirty sensor—before they lead to a full system shutdown. Replace your air filter. A clean filter keeps warm air flowing efficiently and helps prevent your system from overheating.

A clean filter keeps warm air flowing efficiently and helps prevent your system from overheating. Check your thermostat and batteries. Smart or programmable thermostats help balance comfort and energy savings, but only if they’re working properly.

Smart or programmable thermostats help balance comfort and energy savings, but only if they’re working properly. Seal and insulate. Gaps around doors and windows let expensive heat escape. Weatherstripping and insulation increase energy efficiency.

Gaps around doors and windows let expensive heat escape. Weatherstripping and insulation increase energy efficiency. Have an emergency plan. Call Chris Heating and Cooling if your furnace fails during subzero weather.

During extreme cold, heating systems run almost nonstop, pushing older units to their limits. Preventative maintenance isn’t just about staying cozy—it’s about keeping your family safe from frozen pipes, carbon monoxide buildup, and dangerously low indoor temperatures.

