Campton Hills man charged with felony domestic battery with strangulation

CAMPTON HILLS – A Kane County grand jury indicted a Campton Hills man June 16 on one count of felony domestic battery with strangulation, court records show.

Matthew J. Hanna III, of the 40W400 block of Winchester Way, Campton Hills, also was indicted on two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, of bodily harm and physical contact, according to court records.

The indictment charges stem from a May 5 incident where Hanna allegedly picked the victim up out of bed and threw her into the hallway “like a ragdoll, causing her head to hit the wall and temporarily black out,” according to Campton Hills police reports.

About three hours earlier in the evening, the victim and Hanna were drinking in the garage, when he accused her of cheating, so she left the garage and went to bed in her daughter’s room, according to the report.

She told police Hanna came into the room and called her names, covered her face with a blanket, lifted her off the bed and threw her across the room into the hallway, causing her to hit her head against the wall, according to the report.

The victim told police Hanna also allegedly put his knee on her chest and squeezed her neck with both hands “and it felt like (he) was going to snap her neck as she felt her neck twisting,” according to the report.

The victim told police she “lost consciousness and could see stars,” and that “she poked [Hanna] in the eyes causing him to release his grip and get off of her,” according to the report.

She locked herself in his room and texted her son, whose girlfriend then called 911, about 12:30 a.m., according to the report.

Police woke Hanna up, who denied throwing or choking the victim, according to the report.

Instead, Hanna told police that the victim had been drinking all evening and opened the door while he was trying to sleep, according to the report.

“[He] said he pushed her out of the room and then closed the door and locked it. [She] was upset that he locked the door and yelled, ‘This is my house,’” according to the report.

Hanna told police that she was banging on his bedroom door and yelling at him and that he opened the door, pushed her away with his forearm and shut the door again, according to the report.

The most serious charges Hanna faces are the two aggravated domestic battery charges, both Class 2 felonies punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Hanna’s attorney Brian Mirandola said he had no comment.

His next court date is Aug. 2.