St. Charles resident injured while using extinguisher on fire at home

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on May 28, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Fire Department)

A St. Charles resident was injured while putting out a house fire with an extinguisher on May 28. The person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was reported by the homeowner around 4:15 a.m. along Chestnut Avenue.

When the St. Charles Fire Department arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by the homeowner and no further fire extensions were showing from the house’s exterior, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire crew was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Batavia, Geneva, Elburn, North Aurora, and West Chicago. The St. Charles Police Department also assisted.