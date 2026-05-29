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Kane County Chronicle

St. Charles resident injured while using extinguisher on fire at home

6 fire departments, St. Charles police assisted at the scene

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department reported to a garage fire on March, 9, 2026.

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on May 28, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Fire Department)

By Joey Weslo

A St. Charles resident was injured while putting out a house fire with an extinguisher on May 28. The person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was reported by the homeowner around 4:15 a.m. along Chestnut Avenue.

When the St. Charles Fire Department arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by the homeowner and no further fire extensions were showing from the house’s exterior, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire crew was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Batavia, Geneva, Elburn, North Aurora, and West Chicago. The St. Charles Police Department also assisted.

St. CharlesKane CountyLocal NewsKane County Front HeadlinesFireFire DepartmentFire safetySafetyGenevaBataviaWest ChicagoElburnNorth Aurora
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network