Glenbard West freshman Jack Creswell continues to impress, wins St. Charles East Invite singles title

Glenbard West’s Jack Creswell is not your ordinary freshman.

Creswell knocked off St. Charles East senior Teige Donehoo, a two-time state qualifier, in the No. 1 singles championship of Saturday’s St. Charles East Invitational on Saturday, 7-5, 6-2.

Creswell moved to 10-3 for the season.

“He (Donehoo) is a great player,” Creswell said. “My backhand was consistent. Being the third match of the day I wanted to conserve my energy and finish strong.“

Hilltoppers coach Tad Keely is impressed with Creswell’s talent.

“Jack has the ability to make any shot,” Keely said. “His serve and volley was really good today. I don’t have to worry about the top of my singles lineup for the next three years. He is a great athlete. He beat a great player in Teige. We want Jack to face as many good players as possible the rest of the season.”

Glenbard West and St. Charles East both scored 29 points, but West finished first because it won two championships compared to one for the Saints.

Duncan Rowley and Adler Wang won third doubles for the Hilltoppers.

The title for the Saints came from senior Tommy Sloncen at No. 2 singles.

Sloncen, who slipped and fell and played through a hamstring injury, defeated Charlie Moscicki of Glenbard West 7-6, 6-2 to claim the Saints’ only first-place effort.

“I slipped pretty good,” Sloncen said. “It doesn’t feel bad now but I might be hurting later. My backhand and serve were consistent. He (Moscicki) is a great player. I feel confident right now and would like to make it to the state finals in my senior year.“

At first doubles, Crystal Lake South’s duo of Eryk Bucior and Bayel Muktar defeated St. Charles East’s duo of Ryan Cameron-Wes Sternowski in the title match, 6-4, 6-2.

Muktar filled in for injured senior Zeke Boldman. Boldman is expected back this season.

“Eryk and I communicate well together,” Muktar said. “We were dialed in.”

Bucior is impressed with Muktar.

“Bayel has done a great job,” Bucior said. “We felt good about our volleys and we had some great hits. St. Charles East had a great team. It was a good day.”

Geneva’s Cole Hecker and Levi Tucker won second doubles.

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