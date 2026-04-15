Reamer: City-Wide Garage Sale, Art Explosion, Swedish Days, so much more coming up in Geneva

We might have thought it would never come because of how cold it’s been, but spring has finally sprung! The longer days and warmer temperatures bring new opportunities and ways to grow. Set new goals for the season and enjoy the sunshine outside!

It seems things start to pile up during the cold months when you’re bundled inside. If you didn’t get to Spring Cleaning last month, April is the perfect time to do it, as sunlight seeps through the windows and provides the best natural lighting. Are you still not motivated to start going through the items in your basement that you haven’t touched since 2010? Or how about those clothes in your closet, you swear that one day you’ll wear again, even though you know deep down that’s not true?

City-Wide Garage Sale

Everyone loves to make money, so take the leap and gather your items for the Geneva Chamber City-Wide Garage Sale on April 24 and 25! We handle all advertising, marketing, and map distribution at key locations around town, and you keep all your profits. Registration is $35 and includes being listed on the online map and signage for the front of your home. Register online at genevachamber.com. Sign up ends Friday, April 17.

Coffee Crawl

If all the cleaning and creating your garage sale made you tired, the Geneva Chamber has an exciting, delicious way to perk you up! Coffee Crawl returns on Saturday, April 18. Tickets are selling out quickly, so don’t hesitate to purchase them on genevachamber.com. You will receive a mug to use while taking the thrilling adventure around Downtown Geneva, trying 31 coffee creations. This is the perfect opportunity to visit a shop you’ve been wanting to try or come back to your favorites.

Art Explosion

April is the start of the Geneva Chamber fun, but there is so much more to look forward to this year! On May 2, Downtown Geneva will come alive with art during the first Art Explosion event. Bring the entire family to visit the participating businesses hosting pop-up galleries featuring a diverse range of art from local talent. Art will include painting, photography, 3D, music, dance, jewelry, and so much more. Celebrate our creative community by watching live demonstrations and meeting local artists!

Swedish Days

Swedish Days, the winner of West Suburban Living’s Best of the West Festival for several years, is 76 this year and runs from June 25 through June 28. Swedish Days is so important for us at the Geneva Chamber because it kicks off our festival season! Geneva Arts Fair, Festival of the Vine, Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tours are our other exciting festivals to look forward to.

Volunteering is an amazing way to get involved with the community and meet new people. Email volunteers@genevachamber.com or look for the sign up on our Swedish Days event page at genevachamber.com. Some of the positions are paid. Consider getting your friends and family to join you for a day of volunteering at our amazing festivals this year!

There is something fun for everyone, no matter what their interests are.

Geneva’s Got Talent!

Do you have a special talent you would love to share with the community? Can you sing, dance, play an instrument or juggle? Consider auditioning for Geneva Park District’s Geneva’s Got Talent! You do not have to be a Geneva resident. Auditions are on Saturday, June 13, at Playhouse 38 in Geneva. Semifinalists will then perform during Swedish Days on June 17 at the Central Stage. Finalists will compete for the grand prize on June 18. To apply and for more information, go to genevaparks.org/special-events/genevas-got-talent.

If you love to run, take part in the 5K Swedish Lopp on Saturday morning! Lopp is Swedish for race. Registration is up and running on our website for the 5K. There is also a Kid’s Dash for children 10 and under.

Check our Swedish Days event page at genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

We have a lot of fun ahead of us this year! We can’t wait to see Downtown Geneva come alive with streets filled with people, food vendors and carnival rides.

• Elisa Reamer is communications coordinator for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.