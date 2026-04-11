TriCity Family Services to hold scavenger hunt fundraiser April 17 in Geneva

TriCity Family Services will partner with Adventures in Scavenger Hunting founder Jessica Shockey to hold a “Search Party: A Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser” for adults ages 18 and older to support local mental health services.

The fundraiser will be held April 17 in downtown Geneva.

Teams of four will be able to search for photo opportunities, sites of interest and hidden items. Attendees are encouraged to wear coordinating green outfit for a chance to win the “Best Dressed Team” award. The fastest team will be awarded a prize package provided by Baird and Warner.

The fundraiser also features a cash bar and complimentary food at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center at 35 N. River Lane in Geneva. Alcohol will be provided for participants ages 21 and older.

“Community events like Search Party allow us to raise critical funds while also reducing stigma around mental health,” TriCity Family Services executive director Laura Poss said in a news release. “When we come together for something fun and engaging, we’re also strengthening access to care for our neighbors.”

The fundraiser costs $240 per team. Businesses and community members also can donate raffle items or offer sponsorships. Registration is required. To register, visit TCFSearchParty.givesmart.com.

TriCity Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community mental health agency which provides quality mental health services to Geneva, Batavia, St. Charles, North Aurora and surrounding central and southern Kane County areas.

For information, visit tricityfamilyservices.org or TCFSearchParty.givesmart.com.