Kane Health recognizes Week of the Young Child

Throughout the Kane County region, parents can find resources to help them respond to their families' deepest needs and find success at giving their children a strong and healthy start in life. (Photo provided by the Kane County Health Dep)

The Kane County Health Department is recognizing several national awareness events in April, including Week of the Young Child, National Home Visiting Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month, officials announced in a news release.

The programs are intended to help families build strong, healthy foundations for their young children.

“Many of the challenges we see in adulthood often have roots in early childhood,” Kane Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release.

“If we want to prevent problems later in life, the most important thing we can do support children and families early,” Isaacson said in the release. Programs like Kane Kares, iGrow and our other early childhood programs help ensure children get the care, support, and attention they need during the most important years of development.”

The National Association for the Education of Young Children set April 11-17 for Week of the Young Child.

The week highlights the critical role of play, creativity and collaboration in a child’s development through themed days like Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday and Artsy Thursday, according to its website www.naeyc.org.

National Home Visiting Week from April 20-24 recognizes home visitors and the positive impact they make on maternal and child health outcomes, according to its website www.theinstitutefsp.org.

The Institute for the Advancement of Family Support Professionals began this recognition in 2025.

For National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA Kane County is hosting Hands Around the Courthouse at noon Thursday, April 9 in the rotunda at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva, which is open for public participation. The event highlights the need to protect children from abuse and neglect while raising awareness.

Kane County has several initiatives to help young families:

• Kane Cares is a key program supporting families in Kane County. It is a free, voluntary program that connects families with registered nurses who provide guidance, education and support during pregnancy and early childhood.

Through home visits, Kane Cares nurses help families with infant care, child development, breastfeeding support, maternal health and connecting to community resources, according to the release.

• The county’s iGrow Coordinated Intake Program connects families with free parent support programs. These programs help parents with young children from birth to three years, guiding their children to succeed in school and life.

Educators share information about a child’s growth and development starting from pregnancy. They also support families by fostering positive relationships with their children and community members, according to the release.

• Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning provides resources for children from birth to 5, recognizing that 80% of brain growth occurs in the first three years.

• SPARK Aurora – Strong Prepared And Ready for Kindergarten – is an initiative of Fox Valley United Way that connects underserved areas of Aurora with early education, parent workshops and childcare opportunities.

• Ages & Stages Questionnaires Online Family Access is a new, free online tool at agesandstages.com that allows parents and caregivers to complete developmental screenings so they can monitor their children’s milestones in communication, movement, problem-solving and social skills.

Paul H. Brookes Publishing Company Inc. owns Ages & Stages and the website also offers products for sale.

Information about all Kane County Health Department child-centered programs are available online at www.kanehealth.com.