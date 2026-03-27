Geneva’s East State Street roadwork starts Monday – expect extensive delays

Geneva’s East State Street reconstruction project is scheduled to start on Monday, March 30 with delays expected at the Illinois Route 25 intersection. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

Geneva’s East State Street reconstruction project is scheduled to start on Monday, officials announced in a news release.

Motorists should expect extensive delays at the Illinois Route 25 intersection during the week and are encouraged to consider alternate routes to mitigate traffic congestion.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reconstructing East State Street-Illinois Route 38 from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River. The multiyear project encompasses roadway widening, streetscape enhancements, bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, new street lighting and water main and storm drainage infrastructure improvements, according to the release.

The pre-stage phase will commence with the installation of a new sanitary sewer down the center of East State Street, starting at Route 25 and proceeding eastbound. Traffic control measures have been implemented, affecting both state highways.

Route 25 will be reduced to one lane total – with traffic shifted to the west – as drivers approach the intersection in both directions, with flaggers directing traffic.

Route 38 will be limited to one lane in each direction, utilizing the curbside lanes, from the Fox River bridge to Simpson Street.

Motorists should exercise caution and be mindful of flaggers when navigating through the work zone. The contractor aims to clear the Route 25 intersection, proceeding east on State Street, by April 3, according to the release. The pre-stage construction phase is anticipated to conclude by May, weather permitting.

Archon AT&T crews will be working within the parkway and may require temporary lane closures on a day-to-day basis from Kansas to Harrison streets. Traffic control will not be left up overnight. This utility relocation project is expected to be completed in April.

NPL Nicor should finish utility relocations on March 27, with restoration work to follow in April.

Dynasty Comcast bored a new conduit on the southwest corner of Glengarry Drive and State Street this past week.

Their crews also bored across State Street just west of Glengarry Drive, as well as at Kansas Street. The city is awaiting further information regarding Comcast’s additional work.

All construction activity is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The full East State Street reconstruction project is expected to be completed in late 2027, with punch list items to be finished the following year.

The public can subscribe to road construction updates via Notify Me on the city’s website.