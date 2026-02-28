Bunker Road near La Fox Metra stop set to close Monday; commuters told to expect delays getting to station

Bunker Road near La Fox in Kane County is closing starting March 2 as construction crews install a new bridge. The provided detour in marked in yellow. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Bunker Road near La Fox in Kane County is closing starting Monday, March 2 as construction crews install a new bridge.

The full roadway will be closed between Keslinger Road and Hughes Road.

Officials are telling train commuters using the nearby La Fox Metra station to plan for additional travel time getting to and from the commuter lot as traffic on nearby roads is expected to back up.

A detour bypassing the roadwork will be along Keslinger Road, Illinois Route 47 and Hughes Road, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

Local access will be allowed to homes along Bunker Road between the construction area and Hughes Road.

The crews are constructing a new bridge over an existing drainage way. The project includes removing a concrete culvert and replacing it with the new bridge structure on Bunker Road.

Work is projected to be completed by May, weather permitting.

Following construction of the bridge, another nearby thoroughfare is closing for more work.

The intersection of Keslinger and Bunker roads is scheduled to close through November during construction of a new roundabout.

Drivers will still be able to access the train station throughout construction, during which traffic will be directed to the new portions of Bunker Road.