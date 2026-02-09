Geneva 18-year-old dies after being hit by train

An 18-year-old from Geneva has died after an eastbound freight train struck him near the Western Avenue grade crossing in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva police and firefighters were called at 9:51 p.m. Sunday for a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian.

Police met with the train conductor and located the teen near the Union Pacific-West railway tracks east of Western Avenue.

The train struck the teen on the northernmost track west of the Western Avenue crossing. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

The teen’s family members still are being notified and police did not release his name, according to the release.

He was reportedly alone at the time of the incident, and preliminary findings indicate no foul play is suspected.

The stopped freight train blocked the Western Avenue crossing for several hours due to the emergency response, according to the release.

Metra Police Department, Geneva Emergency Management Agency and Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted Geneva police and fire on the scene.

Geneva police and the Kane County Coroner’s Office still are investigating.