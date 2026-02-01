Fill the Bowls fundraiser set for Feb. 22 in Aurora

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry will hold a Fill the Bowls fundraiser to support the pantry’s programs (Mark Busch)

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry will hold a Fill the Bowls fundraiser to support the pantry’s programs.

The fundraiser will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora.

The fundraiser features a drawdown, silent auctions, live music, and various soups, savory bites, and sweet sampling from over 20 local restaurants. The annual Spirit Awards also will be held.

Sponsorships and restaurant spaces are available. To participate in the fundraiser, call 331-257-8216.

Tickets cost $75 for adults, $40 for children ages six to 12, and is free for children ages five and under. To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/fill-the-bowls-tickets or mariewilkinsonfoodpantry.org.

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry was founded by social and civil right activist Marie Wilkinson to offer special programs to nourish students, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities and help raise the community’s life quality.

For more information, please visit mariewilkinsonfoodpantry.org.