Geneva man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault, abuse of 3 children

A Geneva man was convicted Jan. 20 of 14 felonies – 13 of them for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of three underage children, one for predatory criminal sexual assault, according to court records.

Kane County Judge David Kliment gave his ruling on charges against Mark A. Gott, 62, after a two-day bench trial on Jan. 5 and 6.

Kliment convicted Gott of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under age 13. He also convicted Gott of 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of two other children under age 18, court records show.

The most serious charge is predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The other 13 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse are all Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 on each count, or up to 48 months of probation.

Gott’s sexual contact with the underaged victims occurred from October 2011 to August 2020, according to the charging documents.

Kliment allowed Gott to be on electronic home monitoring, above the state’s objection.

Kliment set March 20 for sentencing.

Gott’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

According to a Geneva police report from Dec. 12, 2020, seven adults alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse of three juveniles by Kliment. The victims were 13, 14 and 16, records show.

The report stated that all three stayed for “sleepovers and special trips throughout their lives.”

Detectives also reported the incident to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which opened an investigation, the report stated. The Kane County Child Advocacy Center also investigated.

Geneva detectives referred the families to the Association for Individual Development, the report stated. AID provides counseling for trauma and sexual assault.

Charges were filed against Gott on Jan. 12, 2021, court records show.