Aurora police report officer-involved shooting

FILE - The Aurora Police Department were in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 21, 2025.

An officer-involved shooting took place in Aurora Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement personnel remained on scene Wednesday afternoon of what police described as an officer-involved shooting, which occurred while they were investigating a criminal matter in the 300 block of South Broadway, according to a post by the Aurora Police Department.

The police said there is no risk to the public.

“Due to the large police presence in the area, we are asking the public to stay clear of the immediate area and use alternate routes as officers continue their investigation,” the police said in a post.

The police said they will provide more updates as they become available.