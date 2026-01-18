Rosary College Prep to host fine arts showcase Jan. 24

The Rosary Fine Arts Boosters will host a fine arts showcase to support programs and auditorium improvements.

The showcase will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Rosary College Prep’s McEnroe Auditorium, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.

Attendees will be able to listen to music and view artwork created by Rosary College Prep and Marmion Academy students and alumni. The showcase also features a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. A dessert buffet will be served during intermission. The showcase’s theme is Movie Musicals. The doors to the school open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. To buy tickets, visit rosaryfab.square.site.

For information, visit rosaryprep.org.