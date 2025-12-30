Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Aurora church to host Pilgrimage of the Bishops with sacred relics

(Elizabeth Pratt)

By Kate Santillan

Aurora’s St. George Byzantine Catholic Church will host the Pilgrimage of the Bishops as part of the Eparchial tour of Blessed Martyr Romanian Bishops’ relics.

The free event will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at the church, 720 Rural St.

Attendees will be able to view and venerate the blessed martyrs’ relics. A video presentation and Akathist prayer service is set for 4 p.m. The Akathist is a traditional prayer service which invokes the martyrs intercession for the faithful’s intentions.

The pilgrimage commemorates Romanian Greek-Catholic bishops who were martyred following the suppression of Greek-Catholic Church’s by Communist authorities beginning in 1948, according to a news release. The bishops were beatified by Pope Francis during his Apostolic visit to Romania in 2019.

For information, call the Rev. Fred Peterson at 630-851-4002.

Kane CountyAuroraKane County Front HeadlinesFaith