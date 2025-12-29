Kane County launches new emergency alert system. Here’s how to sign up

FILE - Kane County launched a new Public Safety Alert System Damage after a previous severe storm in St. Charles is shown. (Sandy Bressner)

To ensure fast and reliable information during emergencies, Kane County is launching a new Public Safety Alert System with expanded features and improved reliability.

The county recently transitioned to a new mass notification provider, called Regroup, to “enhance the delivery of public safety alerts and improve how residents receive critical information,” according to a release by the county.

The new system was favored because of its expanded features, improved reliability and flexibility for users, officials said.

After signing up, residents can choose how they wish to receive alerts, either via text message, phone call, email or by mobile app notification.

“Whether an emergency impacts the entire county or just a specific neighborhood, the system delivers timely, location-based information when it matters most,” county officials said in the release.

Once enrolled, residents receive real-time notifications ranging from severe weather watches and warnings, hazardous materials incidents, gas leaks and large-scale police activity.

Residents also receive notifications on road closures and major traffic disruptions and other critical public safety updates.

The Public Safety Alert System is managed by the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

Scan the QR code to enroll in Kane County's new Public Safety Alert System. (Photo provided by Kane County )

You can enroll by scanning the QR code or by visiting, embeds.regroupcloud.com/orgs/KaneCountyIL/channels/emergency-alerts-public/signup_embed.