Geneva activates warming shelters

The city of Geneva is opening warming shelters in public buildings this weekend in response to bitterly cold, freezing weather forecast this weekend, officials announced in a news release.

The Geneva police and fire departments will be open to the public starting Friday, Dec. 12 and ending sometime in the morning on Monday, Dec. 15.

The Geneva Public Library will also be a warming center available to the public, open during its regular hours hours, the release stated.

The Geneva Police Department, at 20 Police Plaza and Fire Station No. 1, at 200 East Side Drive will be available as warming centers.

The Geneva Public Library, at 227 S. Seventh St., will be available until 6 p.m. tonight, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

While the fire and police departments are available 24 hours a day, there are no sleeping accommodations at either facility, the release stated.

According to the National Weather Service, bitterly cold conditions will arrive with wind chills falling between bwtween 15 to 30 degress below zero late Saturday, Dec. 13.

The wind chills on Sunday, Dec. 14, could remain below zero all day. Dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the release stated.

Officials urged residents to check on family members, neighbors and seniors throughout the weekend.

Please follow the National Weather Service or another trusted weather source for the latest forecasts and alerts.