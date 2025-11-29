Batavia Chamber celebrates Home Instead Fox River Valley‘s new location

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrating Home Instead Fox River Valley‘s new location (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Home Instead Fox River Valley‘s new location.

Chamber ambassadors, senior living-related business representatives, Home Instead employees, Home Instead owner Kelly McDonald, St. Charles Alderperson Jayme Muenz, chamber CEO and president Margaret Perreault, chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott, and chamber special events coordinator Patti Anselme celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 13.

Home Instead Fox River Valley, 440 S. Third St., Suite 205, St. Charles, offers home care services to help aging adults stay engaged with professional caregivers support to stay well and safe at home.

For information, call 630-274-5050 or visit homeinstead.com/home-care/usa/il/st-charles, facebook.com/homeinstead.foxvalley, or Instagram.com/homeinstead_foxvalleyil.