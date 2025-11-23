Geneva preschool donates 300 pounds of food to Northern Illinois Food Bank

Preschoolers with the Goddard School of Saint Charles in Geneva recently collected hundreds of pounds of food to donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving 2025. (Photo provided by Chas Kurtz)

The Goddard School of Saint Charles (Geneva), a local early childhood education provider, announced the results of its collection drive in a news release.

The school collected nonperishable food items, including many items typically served at Thanksgiving, such as stuffing, corn and mashed potatoes.

Goddard students decorated boxes and placed them outside of each classroom, enabling them to get involved in the initiative and understand why the school is collecting food and where it is going.

Part of the national Feeding America Network, the Northern Illinois Food Bank operates in 13 counties and provides approximately 250,000 meals per day to area residents.