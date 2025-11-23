City of Geneva’s fiber cable installation begins in December

The city of Geneva recently announced AT&T will begin a fiber cable installation project for the Fisher Farms subdivision’s northern section.

The installation project will begin in mid-December.

The construction will be held within existing public utility easements and the city’s right-of-way. Residents also will be notified about the project with door hangers by PirTano, AT&T’s contractor. PirTano does not need to enter homes during construction. Streets impacted by the construction include:

Williamsburg Avenue

Fisher Drive

Border Drive

Fieldstone Drive

Nelson Drive

The conduit installation is expected to be completed in late February, weather permitting. At&T also will pull fiber cables through the conduits. The cable pulling will be conducted through July.

Residents are encouraged to flag electric fences and sprinklers and relocate plants or bushes located in the installation footprint. Landscape restoration will be led by PirTano after the installations completion. Community members must directly contact the company regarding restoration. PirTano will not reimburse residents handling their own restorations.

For information, visit geneva.il.us/1671/ATT-Fiber-Installation-Project.