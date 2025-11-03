Learn how to become a Kane County Forest Preserve District certified naturalist

The Kane County Certified Naturalist program is a critically-acclaimed, nature education program for adults. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold an information program for adults to learn about the Kane County Certified Naturalist program.

The free information session will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles.

Participants will learn about the program’s benefits, schedule and costs. No registration is required to attend.

The program will allow participants to develop, lead and participate in conservation initiatives. The naturalist program features four field trips, six core classes, and 30 hours of advanced coursework or volunteer work to receive a naturalist certification.

Naturalist program participants are encouraged to volunteer. Continuing education training courses also will be offered annually. The Kane County Certified Naturalist program registration will be held from 8 a.m. Nov. 7 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2.

The Kane County Certified Naturalist is cooperative program involving the forest preserve district and the St. Charles and Geneva park districts, whose mission is to build a community of residents applying ecological knowledge and skills to habitat restoration, environmental education, and community service.

For information, call 630-444-3190 or email kccn@kaneforest.com.