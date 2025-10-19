Aurora Lions Club to hold annual Great Pumpkin Halloween pancake breakfast Oct. 25

The Aurora Lions Club will hold its annual Great Pumpkin Halloween pancake breakfast to benefit club programs assisting vision- and hearing-impaired people.

The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.

The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, mini donuts, orange juice, coffee and milk. Halloween costumes are welcome. Balloon sculptures, face painting and free vision exams will be available for children age 6 months to 6 years.

Sneakers and eyeglasses recycling donations also will be accepted. Free parking is available. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. The tickets will be available to buy from club members or at the breakfast.

For information, call 630-707-2870 or visit auroralionsclub.org.