Geneva’s No Kings rally draws thousands to protest Trump

Locals gather at the NO Kings rally along Randall Rd. on Saturday, Oct.18,2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Randall Road in Geneva was packed Saturday for a local No Kings rally, one of thousands held across the U.S. in a national protest of President Donald Trump’s policies.

With temperatures in the 70s and under an overcast sky, the crowd was full-throated, chanting, “USA! USA!” waving No Kings signs and American flags, cheering and whooping as a stream of cars honked and trucks blasted their air horns in agreement.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Locals gather at the No Kings rally along Randall Road on Saturday, Oct.18,2025, in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The crowd extended almost from Fargo Boulevard to past Gleneagle Drive. They were elderly, middle-aged and young. Some sat in wheelchairs or used walkers with seats, while some carried portable oxygen tanks. All were determined to be seen and heard.

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley, Fox Valley Activists, Fox Valley Rising Indivisible, HIKE Indivisible and Indivisible Batavia-Aurora organized the Geneva rally.

And while GOP leadership tabbed the No Kings rallies as “Hate America” rallies – the crowd repeatedly declared the opposite.

Locals gather at the NO Kings rally along Randall Rd. on Saturday, Oct.18,2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

“I’m here standing up for democracy,” Batavia resident Ed Podas said.

His homemade sign held a portrait of President Trump with a Hitler mustache and read, “Orange is the new fascist” on one side and “Fascism checklist: Attack media, side with dictators, misuse military, attack courts, take foreign bribes. Stop Trump!” on the other.

North Aurora resident Ruth Villaverde said she came to the rally, “Because it was time to stand up.”

“Not stand up to anyone,” Villaverde said. “Stand up and be counted.”

“I’m here because I love my country,” said Ruth Chiapetta of St. Charles. “I love our Constitution. I love our democracy. I love our rights, and they are all at risk as a result of the actions Trump is taking.”

One woman, who did not want to be identified, wore a French peasant’s costume and carried a small guillotine.

“I’m dressed as Madame la Guillotine,” she said, referring to the symbol of the French Revolution of 1789. “I would like to topple the Trump administration and get back to the true work of democracy.”

Locals gather at the No Kings rally along Randall Rd. on Saturday, Oct.18, 2025, in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Maple Park resident Kenneth Kemp carried a sign calling out to the GOP: “Hey Republicans - he’s not a king.”

Laz Escalona of St. Charles wore a full bodysuit of the dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex, a towering carnivore known for its huge mouth and gigantic jagged teeth.

That its name is Latin for “tyrant lizard king” was no coincidence.

“There were no kings during the Jurassic period,” Escalona said.

The Jurassic period was a geologic era from about 201.3 million to 145 million years ago.

“I want to make sure I let people know, we don’t need kings,” Escalona said.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog also attended.

“Kane County residents have turned out to support democracy, have their voice heard and to support their constitutional rights,” Pierog said.

Other rallygoers gave similar reasons for their participation.

“Donald Trump has got to go,” said Julie Heneghan of South Elgin, carrying a flag proclaiming “No kings in America” with the Statue of Liberty superimposed atop the American flag.

“I teach special ed. I do not like what he’s doing to our special ed system,” Heneghan said.

President Trump laid off most the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, the part of the U.S. Department of Education responsible for funding special education, and halted grants for special education teacher training.

“People can have their beliefs about the way society should be, but the way we’re going about it right now is a train wreck,” said Bill Stepien of St. Charles.

One man who waved a flag and wore a paper crown that stated “No Kings.”

“I am a new citizen,” he said, declining to give his name. “I am from China. I know what is a dictator. I know what is a king. I know. I worry.”

Although some Republicans on social media dismissed protestors as being paid by billionaire George Soros, each person who spoke to a reporter said they were not being paid by anyone.

“I am here on my own volition,” Pierog said.

“If I am,” Chiappetta said sarcastically, “I haven’t gotten my check. But seriously, I am delighted to protest the actions of the Trump administration for free.”