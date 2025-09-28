Meet Maggie and Mabel, two Batavia stars with a growing fanbase

Mabel the Scottish Highland cow gets cosy for a photo at her home Majestic Highlands Homestead of Batavia on Sept. 25, 2025. ( Photo provided by Shirley Mott)

Maggie and Mabel aren’t your average local celebrities.

For starters, they wear shaggy coats all year long and like to cuddle.

The Scottish Highland cows will even pose for a photo or two during sessions at Majestic Highlands Homestead of Batavia.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the Homestead with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 25, according to a news release.

Batavia Chamber of Commerce officials and business staff pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting at Majestic Highlands Homestead of Batavia on Sept. 25, 2025. ( Photo provided by Shirley Mott)

The two Scottish Highlands cows are the star attraction for the business at 39W080 Seavey Road in Batavi, which offers photo and cuddle sessions.

Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault presided over the ceremony along with Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke and owner Elisha Scodro. Joining the well-wishers were co-owner Peter Scodro, Patti Anselme, chamber special events coordinator, and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator, along with Batavia Chamber ambassadors, fellow business owners, family and friends.

The public is invited to meet the two young Highland cows through interactive sessions designed for families, individuals and small groups.

Maggie, a Scottish Highland cow, poses for a photo at her home Majestic Highlands Homestead in Batavia on Sept. 25, 2025. ( Photo provided by Shirley Mott)

Photo sessions and cuddle sessions can be reserved for weekend visits, based on availability. Photo sessions last 50 minutes while cuddle sessions are scheduled for 30-minute timeslots.

A small boutique sells a variety of Maggie and Mabel merchandise or gift certificates. Other interactive sessions are currently being explored, including “date night” with the cows next spring.

For more information, call 816-808-4126, email majestichighlandshomestead@gmail.com, visit majestichighlands.com or follow Maggie and Mabel on Facebook.