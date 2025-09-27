Upcoming Kane County event meant to drive child welfare reform for kids in foster system

Shaw Local 2025 file photo – CASA Kane County will host an event in October meant to drive systemic child welfare reform. (Sandy Bressner)

CASA Kane County will host an event in October meant to drive systemic child welfare reform, featuring youth advocate speaker Joshua Wayne.

The event – 2025 Community Educational Conference, Shaping the Future: Community Summit on Youth, Recovery and Reform – is for community members, child welfare professionals and advocates who work in the industry.

The conference is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Elgin Community College’s Seigle Auditorium, 1700 Spartan Drive.

Keynote speaker Wayne will share his story about becoming a nationally recognized youth advocate.

“This conference is a powerful reminder that when we join together as a community, we can create meaningful change,” CASA Kane County executive director Jim Di Ciaula said in a news release. “Our goal is to give a platform to youth voices, who have lived experiences, equip participants with actionable tools, and inspire collective action that benefits children in foster care.”

A children and youth resilience strengthening session will be led by Gary Pate, a YouthCare Illinois employee. A Voices of Resilience panel will be led by youth with foster care experience.

The conference concludes with a discussion about the agency’s vision, current challenges, and CASA volunteer and community collaboration opportunities. The discussion will be led by Department of Children and Family Services director Heidi Mueller.

Participants also will be able to attend the Resource Expo from 10:45 a.m. to noon. The expo features local agencies and organizations offering children, youth, and families support and tools. A continental breakfast, buffet lunch, and refreshments will be served.

Registration is required, costs $25 and is due by noon Oct. 9. To register, visit casakanecounty.org/casa-events.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit committed to serving foster care children’s best interests through advocacy volunteers.

For information, visit casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.