15 new job kiosks to expand career access in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb counties

One of 15 workNet Batavia's new job kiosks, intended to be one-stop career and job source centers for residents of Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties. The kiosks will be unveiled at a ceremony 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Aurora Quad County Urban League, 1685 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora. (Photo provided by Kane County)

WorkNet Batavia – serving Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties, is a one-stop career resource center offering services for both job seekers and employers.

From career coaching and job search support to training referrals and supportive services, workNet Batavia connects people with the tools they need in today’s workforce.

To that end, 15 kiosks will be placed in accessible community locations such as libraries and food pantries throughout Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties, workNet Batavia announced in a news release.

WorkNet Batavia, in partnership with the Aurora Quad County Urban League, will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Aurora Quad County Urban League at 1685 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora.

The ceremony will unveil the workNet Batavia job kiosks and include remarks from community leaders and a live kiosk demonstration.

Kane County secured a $167,000 grant from the Illinois Commerce Department and Economic Opportunity to pay for the kiosks.

Through partnerships with organizations across the region, workNet Batavia strengthens the workforce and expands pathways to employment, the release stated.

More information is available online at worknetbatavia.com.