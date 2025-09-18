Oakley’s now a rescue dog twice over thanks to first responders’ quick action during house fire

Oakley, a four-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, was rescued from a house fire by the Aurora Police Department on Sept. 11, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

Oakley, an American Staffordshire Terrier was already a “rescue dog,” but after being pulled from a house fire by Aurora police recently, the term has a new meaning.

Oakley’s family released a statement regarding the acts that likely saved Oakley’s life during a house fire on Sept. 11 in the 2000 block of Whitehall Court, Aurora.

“He is a rescue dog from a local organization called ‘Players for Pits,’” the family said in a news release from the Aurora Police Department. “He was adopted as a puppy. He is 4 years old and is an athletic dog who loves to play and wrestle. He enjoys snuggling with us, snoring loudly as he sleeps, sunbathing, and eating peanut butter. We are forever grateful to Mike at the Aurora Police Department for saving our sweet dog.”

Aurora police and firefighters responded to reports of a house fire around 12:51 p.m. When they arrived, flames were coming from the back of the home.

Not knowing if anyone was in the house, Investigator Michael Ely and Investigator Jacob Leonard entered the home after forcing entry. They found and safely rescued Oakley.

Nobody else was home at the time.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows the fire started in the house’s attic before spreading. They don’t suspect foul play.

“I’m proud of the way our officers handled the situation,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “Their quick response made a real difference, and it’s always rewarding when we can return a family member, even a four-legged one, safely to their loved ones.”

The house remains habitable, but the homeowners were encouraged to stay elsewhere temporarily as a precaution, authorities said.