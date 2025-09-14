Aurora Lions Club offers free vision screenings for children

Shaw Local file photo – The Aurora Lions Club will hold screenings to check the eye health of children ages six months to six.

The Aurora Lions Club will hold screenings to check the eye health of children ages six months to six.

The free screenings will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Santori Aurora Public Library District, 101 S. River St.

The screenings will check for near-sightedness, far-sightedness, blurred vision, lazy eye, eye misalignment, unequal refractive power, cataracts, and corneal scars. Walk-ins are allowed. Adults will be notified of vision problems requiring comprehensive exams. No appointments are required to attend.

For information, visit lionsclubs.org or auroralionsclub.org.