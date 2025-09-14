Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Aurora Lions Club offers free vision screenings for children

Screenings offered Sept. 20

Piles of eyeglasses sit on a conference table Wednesday at the Lions of Illinois Foundation in Sycamore. Donated eyeglasses are sorted, and those with plastic frames are sent to Lions Club International in Indiana to be graded, cleaned and shipped to needy countries. KATE WEBER CARLSON | kcarlson@daily-chronicle.com

Shaw Local file photo – The Aurora Lions Club will hold screenings to check the eye health of children ages six months to six.

By Kate Santillan

The Aurora Lions Club will hold screenings to check the eye health of children ages six months to six.

The free screenings will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Santori Aurora Public Library District, 101 S. River St.

The screenings will check for near-sightedness, far-sightedness, blurred vision, lazy eye, eye misalignment, unequal refractive power, cataracts, and corneal scars. Walk-ins are allowed. Adults will be notified of vision problems requiring comprehensive exams. No appointments are required to attend.

For information, visit lionsclubs.org or auroralionsclub.org.

Kane CountyAuroraKane County Front Headlines