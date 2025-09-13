Shaw Local

Elgin library foundation’s book sale begins Sept. 18

Books for sale during the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County's annual Big Fall Book Sale on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the Algonquin Township Road District Building B Garage. The sale continues on Monday, Oct. 2, from 10am-4pm through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Shaw Local file photo – The Gail Borden Public Library Foundation will hold a book sale to support the Elgin library’s exhibits and reading initiatives. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

By Kate Santillan

The Gail Borden Public Library Foundation will hold a book sale to support the Elgin library’s exhibits and reading initiatives.

The free sale will run 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library’s lobby and Meadows Community Room, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Items on sale include fiction, children’s, mystery, and cooking books, video games, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and vintage items. Prices range from $1 to $2.

A preview night for the sale is set from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17, where attendees can have early access to the sale items. Admission to the preview night is $10.

For information, visit gailborden.info/foundation/book-sale.

