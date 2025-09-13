Elgin library foundation’s book sale begins Sept. 18

Shaw Local file photo – The Gail Borden Public Library Foundation will hold a book sale to support the Elgin library’s exhibits and reading initiatives. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

The Gail Borden Public Library Foundation will hold a book sale to support the Elgin library’s exhibits and reading initiatives.

The free sale will run 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library’s lobby and Meadows Community Room, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Items on sale include fiction, children’s, mystery, and cooking books, video games, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and vintage items. Prices range from $1 to $2.

A preview night for the sale is set from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17, where attendees can have early access to the sale items. Admission to the preview night is $10.