Fall outdoor activities with Kane County Forest Preserve

The Kane County Forest Preserve District invites bird watchers and nature lovers to attend guided walks through forest preserves this fall.

On the Bird Watching Walks, guests will hike, look and listen for local avian species with the help of the district’s naturalists, who will share basic bird-identification skills and stories along the way.

The events are free to attend and open to all levels of bird watchers. Advance registration is required.

Registration is now open for the following events:

Sept. 13 – Hoscheit Woods Forest Preserve

9-10 a.m. – 6N327 state Route 25, St. Charles

Oct. 12 – Elburn Forest Preserve

10–11 a.m. – 45W061 state Route 38, Elburn

Nov. 21 – Culver Forest Preserve

10–11 a.m. – 6S496 Hankes Road, Sugar Grove

To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

Attendees should wear closed-toe shoes or boots and long pants. Severe weather will cancel most district programs.

