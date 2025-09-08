Kane County League of Women Voters to hold voter registration events Sept. 16 and 17

Voters enter the building to vote in the 2025 Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the Sugar Grove Township Community Building in Sugar Grove. (Sandy Bressner)

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County recently announced it will hold two National Voter Registration Day events to encourage voter participation.

The events will be held Sept. 16 at Geneva Community High School, 416 McKinley Ave., and Sept. 17 at Waubonsee Community College’s Sugar Grove campus, 4S783 Illinois Route 47.

Eligible Geneva High School students will be able to register during lunch periods. Waubonsee Community College students can register at the WCC Engagement Fair.

“Geneva High School has been a great partner for registration drives in the past, and we’re thrilled that they were able to accommodate us again this year. Many students may not realize that they can register to vote in the Primary Election at the age of 17 as long as they will reach the age of 18 before the General Election. Since our next General Election is over a year away, that means that any U.S. citizen who is 17 years old today and is otherwise qualified can now register to vote in Illinois.” League of Women Voters of Central Kane County co-president Patti Lackman said in a news release.

“We feel like there’s no better way to start off the school year than to have a voter check-up. We can help students check their registration status, change their address, or register for the first time. And events like these also give us a chance to answer questions for students who’d like to get involved with the League of Women Voters. We are a nonpartisan organization, and we welcome members of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.” Lackman also said in the news release.

National Voter Registration Day is an annual nonpartisan civic holiday where public, private, and nonprofit partners register voters online or in person. The campaign has registered more than six million voters since 2012.

Voters also are encouraged to learn about VOTE411 online at Vote411.org. VOTE411 is a nonpartisan voter resource created by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that aims to support democracy by encouraging citizens to make their voices count at the ballot box.

For information, visit lwvckcil.com/.