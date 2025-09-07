Aurora antique furniture store moving to Batavia

Aurora antique furniture store Warehouse 55 will move into the former Hearth & Hammer location at 160 First St. in downtown Batavia, with a tentative grand opening set for Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Warehouse )

Antique and vintage furniture store Warehouse 55 will move to downtown Batavia next month after operating for 6 years in Aurora.

Warehouse 55 is a multi-vendor store with two locations, in Aurora and Chicago, featuring refurbished and repurposed vintage items and antiques from over 50 vendors.

The Aurora location, at 55 S. Lake St., will host a closing sale beginning Sept. 13 and will officially close its doors on Oct. 5.

Founded in Aurora in 2019, Warehouse 55 will be selling its remaining inventory before moving into the former Hearth & Hammer storefront in downtown Batavia, with plans to open in late October.

The store’s second location opened in 2022 in Chicago.

Shoppers who visit the Aurora location between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 will see merchandise discounted at 10-50% off.

The new location at 160 First St. has been vacant since Hearth & Hammer closed in May, and is undergoing renovations to prepare the space for Warehouse 55, which will occupy three spaces in the building.

Warehouse 55 Owner Mark Allen said the current store’s two-story layout without an elevator made it difficult for customers to get upstairs and posed major challenges for moving inventory, so he had been searching for a more accessible space for years.

Allen, an Aurora resident, said while he’s sad he won’t be working as close to home, he is excited for the store’s new beginning in Batavia.

The tentative grand opening date is Oct. 18.

Allen said the Batavia location will be filled with fresh new inventory, focused on holiday and seasonal decor.

The new location is roughly the same size as the Aurora location, but Allen said the single-story layout is more accessible and the building’s vintage aesthetic is a perfect match for their operation.

“We’re happy here in Aurora, we just needed to find a better space to suit us,” Allen said. “It’s a beautiful old building with huge ceilings, skylights, and old wood and brick floors. It’s very easily accessible.”

Allen said all of the store’s current vendors will be coming with, so long-time customers can expect the same shopping experience, but will have an easier time getting around.

For more information about the store, its vendors and inventory, visit the Warehouse 55 website.