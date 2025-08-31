Recycle used electronics at upcoming Aurora event

The city of Aurora’s property standards division will host its annual fall electronics recycling drive-thru event for residents to recycle old electronics. (Elizabeth Pratt)

The city of Aurora’s property standards division will host its annual fall electronics recycling drive-thru event for residents next month.

The free event will run 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 6 at Metra Route 59 Train Station, 1090 N. Illinois Route 59, Aurora.

Residents will be limited to two television or computer screens. Proof of identification is required. Due to the event being limited to 2,000 residents, registration is required.

“This serves as one of the most popular events of the year here in Aurora,” city of Aurora property standards division director Ruthy Harris said in a news release. “We appreciate being able to provide this service to the community and look forward to helping all residents safely dispose of older electronics, helping to sustain our environment.”

Items accepted for recycling include laptops, cameras, radios, cords, typewriters, projectors, cell phones, printers, cables, DVD players, video games, fax machines, satellite dishes, cash registers, VCRs, keyboards, stereos, copiers, cable boxes, print cartridges, fryers, heaters, clocks, toaster ovens, irons, fans, bread makers, holiday lights, curling irons, remotes, vacuum cleaners without bags, hair cutters, mixers, blenders, electric knives, coffee makers, shaving equipment, hair dryers, carpet sweepers, landline phones, metal tools and electric toothbrushes.

Dishwashers, air conditioners, microwaves, medical equipment, liquids, carbon monoxide detectors, wood speakers, stoves, light bulbs, washers, dryers, VHS cassette tapes, bare CRT tubes, radioactive materials, capacitors, salvaged units, biohazard materials, ballasts, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and batteries will not be accepted.