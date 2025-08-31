Online tool ‘a game changer’ for Kane County residents seeking aid through health department

The Kane County Health Department will host a “Fall for IRIS: 5 Years of Connection and Care” event to celebrate its Integrated Referral and Intake System’s fifth anniversary.

The celebration will run 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The event will honor people who contributed to the system’s success. Registration is required. To register, visit shorturl.at/9fxaJ.

The Integrated Referral and Intake System is a secure online tool which helps organizations connect residents to resources and services. The system has facilitated more than 13,195 referrals from more than 149 participating agencies and programs, according to a news release.

The organizations use the system to link residents to area support including housing, mental health, substance use treatment, early childhood development and food security.

“IRIS has been a game changer for collaboration in Kane County,” Kane County Health Department executive director Michael Isaacson said in a news release. “It allows providers to work together in real time, making sure no one falls through the cracks when they need help the most.”

The Integrated Referral and Intake System allows service providers to send, receive and track referrals through a secure platform. The system processes referrals within two to three business days. The health department has enrolled more than 3,900 Kane County residents in the system.

The Integrated Referral and Intake System also increased collaborations between healthcare providers, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies. The Kane County Health Department will expand the system to include more partners and service areas.

“IRIS is not just a tool, it’s a network of people working together for the good of our residents,” Kane County Health Department community health director Kim Peterson said in the release. “It’s about creating a stronger, healthier community.”

For information, visit kanehealth.com/AOK/Pages/Initiatives-Pages/IRIS.aspx.