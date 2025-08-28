Batavia barber partners with Cal’s Angels to combat kids’ cancer

The symbol for childhood cancer is painted on the windows of a St. Charles Jersey Mike's to show support for Cal’s Angels, a nonprofit that helps families with children battling cancer. The nonprofit will partner with Sports Clips Haircuts of Batavia Sept. 7-13, 2025, to fundraise for cancer patient support. (Sandy Bressner)

Sport Clips Haircuts of Batavia is asking the community to come together to join the fight against pediatric cancer.

From Sept. 7-13. The haircutting hotspot will partner with Cal’s Angels, a nonprofit pediatric cancer foundation based in St. Charles, to raise funds and bring hope to local children and families.

The week of fundraising, during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, includes raffle prizes donated by local businesses, and a toy drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for children battling cancer.

The barbershop also will donate $5 from every MVP or Ultimate MVP haircut to Cal’s Angels.

Throughout the week, the business will host family-friendly activities to emphasize community solidarity in battling childhood cancer.

Cal’s Angels was founded in 2007 by Tom Sutter to honor his late son, Cal Sutter, who died at age 12 from leukemia in 2006. Since its establishment, the organization has pledged more than $1.2 million to local hospitals, distributed more than 125,000 toys to children, and granted more than 3,000 wishes to children battling cancer, according to the website.

To learn more about Cal’s Angels, visit calsangels.org/.

To see the full services of Sport Clips Haircuts of Batavia, visit sportclips.com/us-il-batavia-il103.