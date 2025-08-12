Spate of e-bike thefts prompts Batavia police to warn riders to take precautions

Batavia police warned residents of an uptick in downtown e-bike thefts in recent weeks and advised owners to take added security measures in a recent public service announcement on Aug. 9, 2025. (Timothy Walker)

Batavia police warned residents of an uptick in downtown e-bike thefts in recent weeks and advised owners to take added security measures.

Most of the recent thefts occurred in the downtown area and nearby neighborhoods, including some that were secured but had their locks cut, according to a police public service announcement.

Police put extra patrols in place and are advising e-bike owners to use at least one high-quality lock to secure the frame and wheel of the bike to a immovable object.

A combination of heavy duty U-locks and chain locks made from hardened steel are recommended, as thin cable locks can be cut in seconds.

When possible, e-bikes should be stored indoors. If storing outdoors, owners should chose a well-lit, busy area and avoid leaving them overnight.

E- bike batteries and detachable accessories like displays and lights should be removed or locked separately.

Owners can register their e-bikes with local police departments and online databases like Bike Index.

Police also encouraged owners to consider using GPS tracking devices and to photograph their bikes from multiple angles to assist in recovery.

Those with information about recent bike thefts should contact the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.