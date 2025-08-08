Lane closures coming to bridges over Interstate 90 in McHenry, Kane counties

Traffic flows through the intersection of Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 23 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 near Marengo. (Scott Anderson)

Temporary daily lane closures are coming to bridges over Interstate 90 in McHenry and Kane counties this month as crews work on repairs to six local crossroad bridges.

Lane closures will be scheduled as needed, and sometimes the roads will be down to a single lane with flaggers to help maintain bidirectional traffic, according to an Illinois Tollway news release.

Lane closures will be scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on location. Lane and shoulder closures are needed to complete the bridge work.

Local crossroad bridges undergoing repair work are at Randall Road, Tyrell Road, Route 72, Sandwald Road, Getty Road and Route 23, according to the release.

In addition, lane and shoulder closures will be needed on Interstate 90 to complete the work.

The work includes pavement, structural and bridge joint repairs, as well as deck sealing. Work on the local bridges is expected to continue through the fall, but all work also is weather dependent, according to the release.

Construction signs will go up in advance to alert drivers to temporary bridge and local road closures.

“The temporary closures are needed to accommodate traffic and provide a safe work zone,” according to the release.

Up-to-date information can be found on the tollway website’s under Daily Construction Alert.

The Illinois Tollway is working on pavement and bridge repairs between Randall and Rockton roads in Winnebago County. Improvements include bridge deck and beam repairs, drainage system repairs, and paving and concrete sealing.

The work is part of the tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program called Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future, according to the release.

Tollway officials are coordinating closures with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Kane and McHenry counties, Riley and Rutland townships, and local fire and police departments.

Construction zone speed limits are active at all times in all work zones, and drivers should watch for “changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present,” according to the release.

Drivers are required by law to change lanes or slow down and proceed with caution when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights on. Drivers who see flashing lights ahead are urged to move over or slow down, tollway officials said.

Penalties for speeding in a work zone include a fine ranging from $250 to $25,000. Hitting a construction worker can lead to a 14-year jail sentence, according to the release.

Failing to slow down or move over for a vehicle with flashing lights that is on the shoulder can carry up to a $10,000 fine, a two-year suspension of driving privileges and, in extreme cases, jail time, officials said.