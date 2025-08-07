2nd installment of Kane County property taxes due Sept. 2

The second installment of this year’s Kane County property tax bills are due on Sept. 2, officials announced in a news release.
Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Kane County Treasurer’s website at Treasurer.KaneCountyIL.gov to view and print duplicate bills and make online payments.
There is no fee for e-check payments, but credit and debit card payments are subject to a 2.35% convenience fee, according to the release. The treasurer’s office does not accept payments over the phone.
More information is available by calling 630-232-3565.