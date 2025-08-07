2nd installment of Kane County property taxes due Sept. 2

The second installment of the Kane County property tax bills is due on or before Sept. 2. (Kane County Treasurer's Office)

The second installment of this year’s Kane County property tax bills are due on Sept. 2, officials announced in a news release.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Kane County Treasurer’s website at Treasurer.KaneCountyIL.gov to view and print duplicate bills and make online payments.

There is no fee for e-check payments, but credit and debit card payments are subject to a 2.35% convenience fee, according to the release. The treasurer’s office does not accept payments over the phone.

More information is available by calling 630-232-3565.